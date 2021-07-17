Vikrant Massey reveals what his fiancée Sheetal Thakur has to say about his role in ‘Haseen Dillruba’

Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in the film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a private roka ceremony in 2019.

"I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time," Vikrant was quoted as a saying in an interview.

Vikrant and Sheetal have featured together in the web-series 'Broken But Beautiful'.

When The Free Press Journal asked him what his family and fiancée had to say about his role in his latest film, the actor said, “My family is very biased, they like everything I do. Yes, she liked it as well, but I wouldn’t like to discuss my personal life.”

Vikrant also spilled the beans on the most dramatic things he has done for love. He said, “I travelled to Bangalore in the morning and was back in Mumbai by night, only to set out for the Garden City the next morning to meet the girl I was seeing and return home again the same day. This happened when I was in college and the two-day round trip was both exhausting and exhilarating. That apart I’ve had a normal, middle-class life with some great moments and the usual Rose Day rejections.”

On work front, Vikrant will next be seen in 'Love Hostel' written and directed by Shanker Raman. It also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra.

His upcoming film ’14 Phere’ will also be releasing digitally alongside Kriti Kharbanda.

Besides that he has, 'Mumbaikar', a remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller Maanagram and 'Forensic', the official adaptation of a Malayalam psychological thriller by same name. It’s with Vishal Furia, who directed me in Criminal Justice, another legal drama with Vikrant as an investigative officer.