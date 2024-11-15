'I Am Alive': Actor Nitin Chauhan Rubbishes Death Rumours, Says 'Mother Is Crying Inconsolably'

Actor-model Nitin Chauhan put an end to all rumours surrounding his death, days after his namesake, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan, died by suicide. The actor took to Instagram to pen a note extending his condolences to Chauhaan's family and added that despite sharing the same name, the two of them were different individuals and that he is very much alive.

Nitin shared a video message for his fans and followers and wrote that his mother has been crying inconsolably seeing all the 'RIP posts' carrying his picture. "I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Nitin Chauhaan on his passing. May Nitin rest in peace, and may his family find the strength to cope with the tragedy of his loss," he wrote.

He went on to say, "It is imperative that social media and news sources are held accountable for the posting and dissemination of false information. Identifying two different individuals as the same person is highly irresponsible and has negatively impacted two families. All posts and media that include images of me stating 'RIP' are false, as I am very much alive."

"Please share this video to help stop the continued circulation of misinformation. All incorrect news and media, as well as any images or content suggesting my passing, must be retracted and removed from circulation immediately," Nitin requested.

Meanwhile, actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for his stints in shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Crime Patrol, and others, was found dead in Mumbai on November 7, at the age of 35. The police suspected it to be a case of suicide, and an investigation has been launched.

The news of his death was confirmed by actress Sayantani Ghosh and Nitin's co-star Sudeep Sahir, and reports stated that the actor was battling mental health issues as he was out of work for quite some time.

Chauhaan was also a part of shows like Gumraah, Zindagi Dot Com, Savdhaan India, among others.