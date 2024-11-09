Nitin Chauhaan Suicide: Actor Had No Work Since 3-4 Years, Was Battling Depression, Informs Wife

Actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for participating in Splitsvilla 5, was found dead in Mumbai on Thursday (November 7). He was 35. An investigation has been launched and as per initial information, the Mumbai Police confirmed it to be a case of suicide.

According to a report in NDTV, the actor was undergoing treatment for depression, the police said. In her statement to cops, Nitin's wife also revealed that he was not getting any work for the last three to four years and because of this, his mental health worsened.

When Nitin struggled to find work, he came up with the idea of starting an ice cream business. However, it didn’t take off, which only added to the family’s stress, his wife reportedly told the police.

On the day of his passing, his wife was in the apartment complex garden with their daughter. When they returned and she rang the bell, there was no response. With the door locked from the inside, it had to be forced open. Upon entering, she discovered her husband’s body.

The news of Nitin's death was confirmed by his Tera Yaar Hoon Main co-star Sudeep Sahir on Friday. Actress Vibhuti Thaakur also took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartbreaking note for her friend. She wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body."

As per reports, Nitin's father informed his friends about the actor's death on Thursday, and he rushed to Mumbai from Delhi to collect the mortal remains of his son.

Nitin was born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and he rose to fame after he emerged as the winner of the reality show, Dadagiri 2. He had also appeared in shows like Crime Patrol, Gumraah, Zindagi Dot Com, Savdhaan India, among other projects.