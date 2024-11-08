 Who Was Nitin Chauhaan? Know About TV Actor & Splitsvilla Contestant Who Allegedly Died By Suicide At 35
Nitin Chauhaan passed away in Mumbai on Thursday (November 7). He was 35. The news of his death was confirmed by actors Sudeep Sahir and Vibhuti Thaakur on Instagram. While the cause of his death is not known yet, several media reports have stated that he died by suicide. Nitin gained popularity after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2 in 2009. He was also seen as a contestant in Splitsvilla 5

Ria Sharma
Updated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image

Television actor and model Nitin Chauhaan passed away in Mumbai on Thursday (November 7). He was 35. The news of his death was confirmed by actors Sudeep Sahir and Vibhuti Thakur on Instagram.

While the cause of his death is not known yet, several media reports have stated that he died by suicide.

Who was Nitin Chauhaan?

Nitin gained popularity after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2 in 2009. He was also seen as a contestant in the fifth season of Splitsvilla.

'Expanding Horizons For Professionals': ICSI Kick Starts 52nd National Convention Of Company Secretaries
'Expanding Horizons For Professionals': ICSI Kick Starts 52nd National Convention Of Company Secretaries
Himachal Pradesh: CID Probe Launched After Samosa & Cakes Meant For CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Served To Security Staff
Himachal Pradesh: CID Probe Launched After Samosa & Cakes Meant For CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Served To Security Staff
Delhi AQI Exceeds 400: Smog Continues To Covers Capital City; Pollution Levels Have Surged
Delhi AQI Exceeds 400: Smog Continues To Covers Capital City; Pollution Levels Have Surged

Besides participating in TV reality shows, Nitin has also appeared in daily soaps like Zindagi Dot Com and Friends: Conditions Apply. The actor was also seen in Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India and Gumrah: End of Innocence.

His last show was Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which starred Sayantani Ghosh and Sudeep Sahir. It went off air in 2022.

Nitin also appeared in a few television commercials.

Nitin hailed from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He used to often shared his workout and fitness videos on Instagram. The actor has over 1,865 followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

In his Instagram bio, he called himself a 'sports enthusiast', 'fitness buff' and 'effortless humorous'.

"An open book difficult to read," his bio read.

Taking to social media, Nitin's Tera Yaar Hoon Main co-star Sudeep mourned his death. Sharing a picture of Nitin, he wrote, "Rest in peace buddy."

Actress Vibhuti Thaakur also shared a picture with NItin on her Instagram story and wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body."

