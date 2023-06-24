Huma Qureshi At Tarla Trailer Launch: Tarla Ji Is India’s OG Masterchef

Huma Qureshi plays the titular role as Tarla Dalal while Sharib Hashmi plays her husband Nalin Dalal

The team of the upcoming OTT release Tarla launched its delightful trailer on Friday. Present at the event were Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, director Piyush Gupta and producers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. The Free Press Journal was also there.

Tarla traces the extraordinary journey of the late renowned Indian chef Tarla Dalal, whose phenomenal rise to popularity began with a simple aspiration from seeking further purpose in her mundane existence, following marriage and motherhood. The spark that refused to perish within her, led her to begin her cooking classes, transitioning to television shows and eventually become an entrepreneur and best-selling author of cooking books.

Read Also Watch Tarla Trailer: Huma Qureshi Shares Her Recipe To Finding Your Own Identity

Adding further heft to the credentials of the film, the trailer launch was graced with the presence of Dalal’s daughter Renu Dalal, who thanked the team for showcasing her mother’s inspiring story on celluloid.

(From L-R) Nitesh Tiwari, Renu Dalal, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Gupta and Sharib Hashmi

Besides being an accomplished actor, Huma is also well-known within her circles as someone who is an exceptional cook. The 37-year old actress shares what excited her about playing a culinary legend. “This is a very special film for me. I really want to thank Ashwiny ma’am and Nitesh sir for reaching out to me, when they were approached with this script. That they were convinced that I was the best fit for this role, speaks highly about their belief.”

She adds, “It’s such an honour to play a legend. Tarlaji is India’s OG Masterchef and her journey is truly inspiring. So, I’m thankful to everyone who has made this movie an experience worth cherishing.”

Sharib, who plays Tarla’s husband Nalin, states, “What people do not know is that Tarla had a very supportive husband who gave up on his dreams to help Tarla achieve hers. They both together made her dreams come true. I hope that Tarla and Nalin’s story inspires every household who otherwise may still operate in a patriarchal manner.”

Director Piyush Gupta, who marks his debut with Tarla, says, “I feel privileged to direct a film which follows the journey of the most remarkable woman who went from being a homemaker to becoming the kitchen guide for almost every homemaker in India. I could not have asked for a better directorial debut, and I can’t wait for everyone to get inspired by Tarla's journey.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Tarla will premiere on an OTT platform from July 7, 2023 onwards.