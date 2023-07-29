Hrithik’s Ex-Wife Sussanne Lauds Infosys Founder After He Criticises Kareena For Ignoring Fans |

Sussanne Khan, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, has lauded Infosys founder Narayan Murthy for talking about actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. A video is doing rounds on social media, where Murthy shared how Kareena ignored her fans on a flight, which he was on as well. He talked about the incident and shared that he was surprised to see the actress not responding to her fans.

Murthy said: "The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn't even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute that's all they were expecting."

Coming in support of Kareena, Murthy's wife Sudha said that she has a million admirers. She must have been tired. However, Murthy said that this was not the issue. "The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptic manner you can. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all."

The video was also shared on a new portal's Instagram handle, where Sussanne praised him. She wrote, "Well said Mr. Murthy." Kareena and Hrithik have together worked in films such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.', 'Yaadein' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'.