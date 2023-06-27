Watch: Sussanne Khan Kisses Boyfriend Arslan Goni, Gives A Glimpse Of Their Exotic Vacation

Sussanne Khan, interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, has given a glimpse of her Mexico vacation with boyfriend Arslan Goni. On Tuesday, Sussanne shared a video in which she was seen posing with Arslan and their friends.

The video begins with Sussanne embracing Arslan in a warm hug as the latter strikes a cheeky pose for the camera. The clip also features Sussanne kissing her boyfriend.

"Sunshine, laughter, and endless memories with my favorite people," she captioned the video. Take a look:

Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for quite some time now. However, both of them have remained tightlipped about their equation. But their frequent reactions and comments on each other's social media posts have set tongues wagging.

The often share mushy pictures and videos with each other on Instagram.

They have also been spotted several times enjoying lunch and dinner dates in the city and jetting off for vacations. If reports are to be believed, the duo met through their common friends in the television industry and have struck a chord ever since.

Arslan is the brother of Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, and is best known for his stint in the show Jia Aur Jia.

Sussanne was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They were granted divorce by a family court in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Meanwhile, Hrithik is dating actress-singer Saba Azad.