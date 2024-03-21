'How Insensitive': Netizens SLAM SS Rajamouli's Son Karthikeya For Japan Earthquake Post

SS Rajamouli with his son Karthikeya | File photo

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya survived an earthquake in Japan on Thursday (March 21). However, Karthikeya is getting slammed for his 'insensitive' post. For those unversed, the father-son duo visited Japan to attend a special screening of the blockbuster film RRR. The screening was held on Monday at multiplex theatres Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema and Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo.

Earlier today, Karthikeya took to his official X account to share details about the earthquake. He also posted a photo of an alert about the earthquake on his smartwatch. "Earthquake Early Warning: Strong shaking is expected soon. Stay calm and seek shelter nearby. (Japan Meteorological Agency)," the warning read.

Sharing his experience of surviving the earthquake, Karthikeya wrote, "Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! 😅😅😅😅😅 Experience an earthquake box ticked."

Netizens slam Karthikeya

He also added a couple of laughing emoticons in his post. Soon after he shared the post, concerned fans prayed for their safety. However, the part of his post where he mentioned "Experience an earthquake box ticked," did not go down well with netizens.

Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!!

A section of users slammed Karthikeya for his 'insensitive' post. A user commented, "Experienced an earthquake box ticked? Are you serious? How insensitive are you?"

Another comment read, "Experiencing an Earthquake is in your bucket list ? Weird."

According to media reports, Japan was hit by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 on Thursday morning.

Karthikeya is a producer and assistant director. He is known for films like Eega, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Yuddham Sharanam.