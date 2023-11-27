S.S. Rajamouli On Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga: The Only Director After Ram Gopal Varma Who Breaks Formulas

Oscar-winning filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli was amongst the chief guests apart from superstar Mahesh Babu, who was seen in attendance at the pre-release promotional event for Animal at the Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Hyderabad, Telangana. Taking to the stage, Rajamouli heaped praises on Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, comparing him to be the likes of Satya filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.
Animal is Vanga's third directorial after Arjun Reddy in Telugu and Kabir Singh in Hindi
Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:11 PM IST