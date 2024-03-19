Photos: SS Rajamouli Gets 1000 'Origami Cranes' As Gift From 83-Year-Old Japanese Fan During Special RRR Screening

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who attended a special screening of his blockbuster film "RRR" in Japan, says he is grateful for the love the audience continues to shower on the movie even after almost two years of its release.

According to Japanese film distribution outlet Twin Company, the "RRR" screenings were held on Monday at multiplex theatres Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema and Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo.

Rajamouli, who attended one of the screenings, shared a series of photos with an elderly Japanese woman who gifted him 1,000 origami cranes.

"In Japan, they make origami cranes & gift them to their loved ones for good luck & health. This 83yr old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful," the filmmaker captioned his post on X.

Twin Company distributed "RRR" in Japan on October 21, 2022, months after its release in India. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned over 410 million yen (approximately Rs 23 crore) at the Japanese box office.

In an X post, the distribution studio said as Rajamouli was unable to interact with "RRR" fans the last time he visited Japan due to infection control measures in the wake of the pandemic, they honoured his wish to watch the film with "a cheering crowd".

The people of Japan have embraced RRR and SS Rajamouli as their own.

A pan-India film, "RRR" followed a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

The film raised over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office and went on to win the best original song Oscar for its track "Naatu Naatu".