Oscars 2024: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR Song Naatu Naatu Makes A Surprise Cameo; Video Goes Viral

South superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song Naatu Naatu made a cameo appearance at Oscars 2024. It may be noted that Naatu Naatu won the Oscar in the Best Original Song award in 2023 and it became the first Indian song to clinch the trophy. At the award ceremony on Monday in Los Angeles, the visuals of Ram Charan and Jr NTR from Naatu Naatu were displayed on the screen during the presentation of Best Original Song.

Visuals of Naatu Naatu's cameo during the award presentation have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo presented the award to Best Original Song at Oscars 2024. As they walked towards the stage, visuals of last year's winner Naatu Naatu were displayed. In the clip, the lead actors are seen performing the hook step of the song.

Sharing the video of the moment, the official X account of RRR wrote, "On the #Oscars stage again!!! #RRRMovie." Take a look:

It may be recalled that last year, Naatu Naatu was even performed LIVE at the coveted ceremony.

Ahead of the award announcement, the original singers Rahul Sipligunk and Kaala Bhairava performed Naatu Naatu on stage in front of the biggest names of global cinema.

RRR at Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose were among those who represented RRR at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Naatu Naatu performance was introduced to the audience by none other than Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was the only Indian on the Academy's presenters' list this year.

The performance had received a standing ovation from the audience present at the Oscars ceremony.