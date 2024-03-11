Oscars 2024 Pays Tribute To Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai In The 'In Memoriam' Segment; Watch Video

Renowned production director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated "Lagaan" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", was among the film personalities who were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 96th Academy Awards. Every year, the Academy Awards pay a tribute to industry legends who passed away in the last one year in its 'In Memoriam' montage.

Desai, 57, was found hanging at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai on August 2, 2023.

He was also known for his art work in films such as "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" as well as the popular TV quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

The Academy Awards 2024 In Memoriam tribute | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4SEzym7WIG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2024

In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

The 'In Memoriam' segment opened with a tribute to Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader, who died last month. A documentary about Navalny won the Oscar for feature documentary at last year's ceremony.

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli performed a new version of his signature single "Time to Say Goodbye" with his son Matteo Bocelli for the segment.

During the live telecast, the Oscars also honoured actors Carl Weathers, Lee Sun-Kyun, Matthew Perry, Glenda Jackson, Ryan O'Neal, Michael Gambon, Julian Sands, singer Tina Turner, Harry Belafonte, and Robbie Robertson, and comedian Richard Lewis, among others.

In its 2021 edition, the Oscars featured actor Irrfan Khan and Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in its tributes section, while Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput found mention on the official website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).