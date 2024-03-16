How I Met My Partner: Shama Sikander Says ‘Ours Is A Pair Made In Heaven’

Shama Sikander and James Milliron |

Actor Shama Sikander and husband James Milliron, an American businessman, completed two years of marriage in March this year. Shama says, “Ours is a pair made in heaven.” Even fairy tale characters have a few flaws, but each time Shama speaks about James, she puts him up on a pedestal.

How did you meet your husband, James?

We met through a common friend at dinner, then went on to a dance club, and finally ended at home for a chat. I took his number because I was looking for new friends. We stayed in touch. When I met James, it was magnetic, as if something in me was really getting pulled by him, although, on the surface, I did not display anything. I was questioning myself if this was it because I hadn’t had a boyfriend in a year.

What was your initial reaction when you saw him?

He was very shy, quiet, more of a listener, and I was doing all the talking with my friend Sunny. We were proactive in the whole conversation while he was very calm and quietly observing all of us. In my friend circle, I have been the observant one, but he beat me that night. He is such an easy person; anybody can talk to him and feel comfort and love. He is patient and a good listener. I really appreciate his qualities. I met him at a time when I wanted a pure relationship. I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend.

What other qualities of his attracted you to him?

He has so much kindness and love. He believes that everyone is equal. I have become more compassionate after being with him; he has so much faith in humanity. He has so much to give. I know I can share my life with him without being judged. I was very happy to finally be attracted to a man who knew how to really love people like I do.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

James obviously did. He takes calls. I had not met many guys who could take a call and go ‘hey, I am taking you here’ or be observant and choose a place I like. He always takes that initiative. It’s a manly quality that brings out my feminine side.

Where did you guys go for your first date?

We went to The St. Regis. I had mentioned that in passing that I like this Japanese restaurant, but he remembered. I love going to coffee shops, so he takes me to the best coffee shops in the world.

Who proposed marriage?

He did. He took me to one of my favorite restaurants, Al Mahara in Burj Dubai. It’s a seafood restaurant that I can best describe as an underground aquatic experience. While we were dining, he wrote a beautiful note saying ‘Will you be my wife? I will take care of you.’ I was in tears; it was a very special moment for me because I had been the ‘man’ of my family. I wanted somebody to say I am here to take care of you. I kept crying and nodding my head, which he mistook for a no. He had a very concerned look and was expectantly holding the ring in his hand. When I said ‘yes’, he started crying too. It was an intimate, emotional moment. And then the entire restaurant started clapping!

Who is more possessive between the two?

We are not “possessive”; we are protective towards each other. We have a very strong bond. We are also very sensitive towards each other, so we don’t like to do something that will potentially hurt each other.

Who is the more short-tempered one between the two?

I used to be more short-tempered when I would get upset about certain things. He evaluates a situation with calmness. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t get upset, but it’s rare and happens abruptly. I meditated a lot for the past four years, and that has calmed me down a lot.

Would you’ll fight during your courtship?

We have disagreements, but we don’t really like to fight and blame each other.

Who apologizes first?

Whoever realizes they were at fault.

Did your husband make a concerted effort to acclimatize himself to Indian food and lifestyle?

I think he was Indian in his last birth. He loves Indian food. And he lives here like he has always been here. He speaks Hindi. Only his skin is white, but he is fully Indian, even more than I am. He loves to wear Indian clothes. He looks dashing in them.

What sort of wedding did you guys have?

We had a mixed wedding. A white wedding, but we also had our sangeet filled with all the Bollywood latka jatkas. It was a very intimate wedding, just 50 people in Goa. We had a blast for three nights. Our reception was attended by comedians, directors, dancers, models, choreographers. It was just a bunch of talented people coming together and reliving their emotions. Our friends gave us the wedding of our life -- it was full of love, laughter, speeches, music, and dancing.