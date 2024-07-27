How I Met My Partner: Prachee Shah Paandya Says Age Is Just A Number

Prachee Shah Paandya and Vishwas |

The way to a man’s heart may be through the stomach, but not in the case of Kathak dancer and popular actor Prachee Shah Paandya. She isn’t passionate about cooking but has learned to make excellent tea from — no prizes for guessing — her actor husband, Vishwas. Their age gap may make you gape, but they are living testimonials to the maxim: age is just a number. They are best friends, and Prachee says she couldn’t have met a more saint-like man.

Q. When did you meet your husband, Vishwas?

A. I met him for the first time when he was shooting for Sparsh, a television show directed by Ravi Rai, while I was shooting for something else in the studio. I remember I walked up to him and told him that I really adore his show and his work, and that my entire family loves the show too. We met again on the sets of Anurag Basu’s Koshish Ek Asha. He had come to meet Anurag because he was also writing a couple of episodes for Zee Love Stories. I walked up to him again and said, “You know, I have met you before.” I asked him for his number, and he took mine. We thought there was a possibility of working together.

Q. What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

A. His simplicity and honesty.

Q. Who took the initiative to get to know each other?

A. I did. My initial impression was that he was pretty shy. Since I am much younger than him, he assumed it was an infatuation.

Q. Who played Cupid?

A. It was me all the way; I chased him.

Q. Where did you go for your first date?

A. Siciliana, an Italian restaurant. He brought flowers and a handmade card.

Q. Who said ‘I love you’ first?

A. Uh, I said, ‘I love you’ first.

Q. For how many years were you dating each other before you decided to get married?

A. We were dating each other for four years. If we had a choice, we would have gotten married in the very first year.

Q. Who proposed marriage?

A. I did. I told him to meet my parents; that was the only way to take it ahead. My parents play a very important role in my life and in my every move, even today. So I said, “It’s very important for you to come home and speak to them, and then we’ll take it ahead from there.”

Q. Was there any opposition when you decided to marry?

A. It took us almost four years to convince them that this is what we want.

Q. Who is the possessive one between the two?

A. I am the possessive one between the two; he's the most chilled-out person on earth. He's quite like a saint.

Q. Who is short-tempered?

A. I was, but I’m not anymore. Once you become parents, you kind of learn to let go.

Q. Who is the funnier between the two?

A. He has a brilliant sense of humor; I have been trying to acquire it over the years.

Q. How has the relationship changed from the time you were girlfriend-boyfriend to husband-wife to parents?

A. He's my best friend; I talk to him about everything. We have matured. My daughter, Kiana, is going to be 16 this November, and it has been a great journey for us. Marriage can be a lot of fun if you treat it like a friendship.

Q. Love for me is

A. Letting the other person be rather than trying to impose your ideas, thoughts, likes, and dislikes on him. I've learned this from him. I'm blessed to be in love with him; life is beautiful.