Cooking Up A Storm With Sharman Joshi: My Mom Makes The Best Gujarati Food

Sharman Joshi |

Sharman Joshi is a very careful eater and a regular gym goer. He is enviably disciplined but the only time he has to exercise self-control is when he sees sweet delicacies.

My dietary preference: Non-vegetarian for the fitness requirements. I relish tandoori chicken.

First thing I have when I wake up: A cup of black coffee.

For breakfast I have: Three egg white and one full egg every day.

My lunch is: Vegetables, chicken or fish, and salad.

In the evenings if I am hungry: I have protein shake and dry fruits, and a seasonal fruit.

My dinner is: Chicken or fish, salad and some rice.

My favourite dessert is: Kulfi.

My fitness regime: Thrice a week workout and 10000 steps energy every day.

Food I consciously have: Proteins and nuts.

Foods I avoid: Fried and sweets. But I do have a sweet tooth.

My favourite restaurants in India and abroad: Thai Pavillion in Mumbai and street and local food abroad.

My favourite cuisine: Home food.

For a romantic meal I would like to go to: A beach for sure. The drink I would order depends on the mood but champagne works well for both of us.

One thing I can cook very well: Egg dishes. I learnt to make them during the shooting of Ferrari Ki Sawaari.

My favourite cook in my family: My mom makes the best Gujarati food. Her undhiya is unbeatable.

My childhood memories of food: My mom loved feeding everyone and I was her most special person to feed. So she stuffed me then and continues to do so even now.

My favourite beverage: Black coffee.

Tip on food: Eat everything in moderation. Be kind to yourself and every once in a while indulge yourself. It will help you laugh louder.

The weirdest food I have had: Arshad and I ate fried cockroach on the streets of Bangkok. It tasted like onion pakoras.

My favourite recipe: Chicken Kathi Roll

Ingredients:

300 gms chicken breast (cut into thin strips)

60 gms natural flavour Epigamia Greek yoghurt (hung curds)

2 tablespoons tandoori masala

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt as per taste

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon ginger (finely chopped)

2 teaspoons garlic (finely chopped)

1 onion (thinly sliced)

1 green capsicum (finely sliced)

1/2 cup pickled onion

Chaat masala powder (to sprinkle)

2 eggs (whole and beaten)

3 whole wheat rotis

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the washed and cleaned chicken strips along with 60 gms youghurt, 2 tablespoons tandoori masala, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder and salt. Allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat a pan with 1 teaspoon olive oil on a medium flame, to this add 1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger, 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Now add in sliced onion and capsicum.

3. Continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes. Now add the chicken along with its marinade.

4. Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes until the chicken tikka masala has cooked through. We need our chicken tikka to be just coated with the masala.

5. Turn off the flame, and transfer to a bowl and set aside.

6. Now take 3 whole wheat thin rotis (30 gm) each and spread the beaten eggs on one side of the roti while letting it cook on medium heat with 1 teaspoon olive oil in a skillet.

7. Cook until the egg is properly cooked. Remove from the tawa and place it on a plate.

8. Place the prepared chicken tikka masala filling on one side of the roti. Place pickled onion next to it and sprinkle some chaat masala.

9. Roll it and serve hot. Enjoy.