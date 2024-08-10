How I Met My Partner: Ektaa Bahl Says 'Marriages Are Made In Heaven'

Mohnish Bahl and Aarti Bahl |

One thinks that “And they lived happily ever after” happens only in fables. But actor Ektaa (Aarti Bahl) is deeply in love with her actor husband, Mohnish, who loves her equally if not more. She describes herself as God’s child. Aarti was renamed Ektaa by Dev Anand who launched her opposite Aamir in Awwal Number (1990).

In a world where divorces are as common as Botox after 50, here is an alliance that encourages you to believe in the institution of marriage.

Q. When did you meet Mohnish?

A. I met Mohnish when we were doing a movie, Shudra. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t get released.

Q. What was your reaction when you saw Mohnish?

A. I thought he was a spoiled, stuck-up South Bombay boy. He arrived in a very fancy car, accompanied by his (spot) boy and a well-dressed chauffeur. I told my assistant, “Don’t put my chair next to his while we’re shooting together.” I later found out that he told his man (who had previously worked with his mother, Nutan), “I wish she was my girlfriend.” But when I got to know him, I realised I was wrong all along. He is a thorough gentleman.

Q. Who played Cupid?

A. Nobody. I believe in the saying: Marriages are made in heaven.

Q. What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

A. Good looks, good looks, good looks. I was too young to consider anything beyond that. Besides, as I told you earlier, he was a thorough gentleman and very humble. And a superb co-actor.

Q. What happened on your first date?

A. We went to Candies at Pali Hill. He told me, “I love you.” I kept my head down and started laughing. He assumed I was crying. I wondered, why would I cry? I mean, I didn’t even know him.

Q. What happened next?

A. Believe it or not, after I reciprocated his feelings, Mohnish did something that left me open-mouthed. I saw his car parked below my building. His driver told me that sir has gone to your place. Instead of taking the lift, I ran up the stairs. When I opened the door, I saw Mohnish sitting on the ground while my mum was sitting on the sofa. She was crying. She hugged me, and said, “You didn’t tell me that such a nice boy from such a good family wants to marry you.” Mohnish declared, “I will get married a year from now.” He had lost his mother three months earlier and was waiting for a year to elapse before we tied the knot.

Q. What was your state of mind?

A. I was confused and nervous. I kept vacillating between yes, no, yes, no. When the wedding cards were printed, I lost my nerve and told Mohnish, “I am very jittery, so I can’t marry.” I think every girl goes through this phase.

Q. And how did Mohnish react?

A. I was shooting at Giri Kunj in Juhu. He invited me for a drive during the lunch break. When I got into the car, I was speechless. I had no definite reason for not wanting to marry. We kept driving, and I said, “I have to return to the shooting.” He said, “I am not going to stop the car until you say yes to me,” and we reached Madh Island. So, he bullied me into marrying him.

Q. Are you happy he did?

A. I have no regrets, trust me. On the contrary, I feel like I’m God's child; he has blessed me with Mohnish and two beautiful daughters, Pranutan and Krishaa.

Q. Who is more possessive between the two?

A. I’m a tad more possessive than Mohnish.

Q. Who is the funnier one between the two?

A. I am.

Q. Who is the cleanliness freak?

A. We both love cleanliness.

Q. How has your relationship changed from the time you both were boyfriend-girlfriend to husband-wife to now being parents?

A. Good, better, best. Forever.

Q. Any lifestyle changes that you have made after marriage?

A. Just my home address.

Love for me is: Trust, togetherness, and always wishing well for each other.