Cooking Up A Storm With Abhay Verma: 'My Mom's Food Doesn’t Just Fill My Stomach, It Fills My Soul'

Abhay Verma |

Abhay Verma' film, Munjya, is the flavour of the month. He has cooked up a storm on the big screen. Let’s see how he fares when it comes to cooking up a storm in the kitchen. As a child, Abhay would invariably have food stains on his white shirt. He admits to being a messy eater even today.

My dietary preference: Given a choice, I would be vegetarian. I love karelas and bhindi, and I am fond of paneer in any form. In non-vegetarian fare, I relish chicken and mutton ghee roast.

First thing I have when I wake up: Water followed by a workout and a smoothie. My recent favourite smoothie is banana caramel.

My breakfast is: The heaviest meal of the day. I eat as much as three people even though it doesn’t show. I love my stuffed paratha with curds and mint chutney.

My lunch: I have to skip at times, but the heavy breakfast comes to my rescue.

My evening snack: Makhanas roasted in a kadai with ghee and salt, or Maggi with Blue Lays, or an avocado toast from Boojee’s Cafe.

My dinner: I don’t do my dinner at 7:30 like some people. I have dinner by 9:30-10:00. I like to keep it light—rasam rice or ghee dosa with coconut chutney if I am out or if I am at home I eat whatever is made dal, sabzi etc so that I can have a dessert. I have a major sweet tooth.

My favourite desserts are: Bengali sweets. Between eating a brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a motichoor ka ladoo/kalakand, there is more likelihood of me eating the latter. If I really want to be happy, jalebi with rabdi can work the magic.

My fitness regime: I have been a sports person all my life. I have played a lot of cricket. I don’t miss a single day of yoga.

My favourite restaurants are: Swati Snacks in town. Their food is fresh and unique, and their coconut punch and panki are delicious. Tanjore at Versova serves excellent mutton ghee roast. I find the Lotus Biscoff Sundae with chocolate syrup at Dessert Therapy in Bandra irresistible.

My favourite cuisines: Indian and Asian food.

My idea of a romantic meal: By the beach. The company of the person matters more than the meal.

I can cook: Bhindi. I love to have it with roti and curds. Covid made me a chef, almost.

My favourite cook in the family: My mom. Whether it is dal khichadi, dal makhani, or paneer bhurji, her food is to die for. Her food doesn’t just fill my stomach, it fills up my soul.

In the monsoons: I am not a very chai person, but when it rains, I enjoy sipping tea with hot bhajiyas on the side.

The weirdest thing I have had is: Crab. Since I don’t like seafood at all, a friend pranked me by making me taste crab. I couldn’t get off the bed for two straight days.

My food tip to the readers: Eat. Food can elevate your mood as it does mine. Occasionally, stop worrying about the calories and the sugar intake and indulge.

Bhindi ki sabzi |

Recipe of Bhindi ki sabzi

Ingredients:

250 gms bhindi (lady finger)

3 tablespoons mustard oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 big onion (chopped)

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons red chilli powder (as per taste)

2 teaspoons coriander powder

1 teaspoon Maggi Magic Masala (optional or as per taste )

Salt as per taste

Method:

Wash and pat dry the bhindi, trim the ends of the bhindi and cut into medium sized pieces. In a heavy bottom kadai add mustard oil, let it heat till a smoking point, then put off the gas for few seconds. Lightly heat the oil again, add cumin seeds, once they splutter add onions and sauté them on a low flame till they turn light golden in colour . Add the bhindi, salt , turmeric powder, red chilli powder , coriander powder and gently mix . If you wish add the Maggi Magic Masala powder and give it a stir. Cook on a low flame. Gently mix at regular intervals. Cook till done. Serve hot with roti and onion tomato raita.