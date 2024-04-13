How I Met My Partner: Actress Divya Seth Praises Husband Siddharth, Describes Him As Supportive And Caring

Actress Divya Seth and Siddharth |

A love story that began at a film muhurat grew like the romance in a Hindi film, sans songs. Then reality set in, and actor Divya admits, ‘Our relationship has been through a lot,’ but after 30 years, they are still together. Love conquers all.

When and how did you meet your husband Siddharth?

I met my husband, Siddharth, at a film mahurat. His best friend was being launched as a hero; the film never got made, but we met! My initial reaction to him was, ‘how handsome and how sweet’.

What were the qualities that attracted you to him?

He was a loving and fun person, supportive of me as an actor, and took care of me a lot as I was new in Mumbai.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

We met once again, and he asked me out after that. We went to dinner and then dancing. We got along very well; we had a lot of fun together.

What did he bring for you on your first date?

Yes! He got me Lonavala chikki and Gerbera flowers!

Who said ‘I love you’ first?

I’m not sure, (I think him) shhhh.

How many years did you guys date each other before getting married?

We dated for four years, then spent a year apart, and then got married in 1999.

Who proposed marriage and how?

I was at a shoot in Delhi, and we were on the phone whilst I was in the car to the location. And I was like, Are you going to ask me or not? And then he did.

Did you guys face any opposition when you both decided to marry?

Not opposition as much as trepidation. He was settling in his career, and I was very busy. But once we decided that we will marry, the families were totally with us.

Who is more possessive between the two?

I think 25 years ago, we both were. After that, I was. Now we’re fine and have no teenage compulsions.

Who is more short-tempered between the two?

Definitely him. He is short-tempered, and I’m a close second.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

We’re both very particular about cleanliness and our cupboards and spaces. Our rooms and home are always pristine.

How has your relationship changed from the time you were girlfriend, boyfriend to now husband and wife?

We’ve been together for nearly 30 years. Our relationship has been through plenty, but family is most important and love conquers all. Love is forever.