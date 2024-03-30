How I Met My Partner: Actress Gouri Says, 'Yash Is Not A Very Romantic Person'

Gouri and Yash Tonk |

Kaahin Kissii Roz (some place, some day), Gauri met her co-actor Yash Tonk and fell in love with him—only after Yash Tonk, who was labelled the ‘Salman Khan of Balaji,’ proposed! Imagine he proposed while she was still relating to him as a good friend—nothing more, nothing less—and she had to rethink.

When and how did you meet Yash?

Yash and I met for the first time on the sets of Kaahin Kissii Roz.

Who played Cupid?

No one played Cupid. Yash and I were friends, and then suddenly he proposed. I was quite taken aback. After all, we were only friends. But he said, “I really like you and want to marry you.”

What was your reaction when you saw him for the first time?

I didn’t know who he was; I was in my makeup room, and he came searching for his makeup room. After he left, my hairdresser told me that he was Yash Tonk, the Salman Khan of Balaji.

What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

I liked his dedication towards his work very much, and he is a very good actor.

What was the ice - breaker?

During the initial days we never spoke much to each other but one day he came up to me and asked me point blank why I don’t talk with him. So I told him you don’t speak to me and I am not the kind to take the initiative to talk to someone. He responded with, “I was very involved in the character of a rude guy so I kept to myself.” He added, “But now I have more or less settled into my character. After that conversation we became good friends.”

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

Actually, no one took the initiative to fix a date. After he proposed to me, we made an impromptu plan to go out and have a bite. Yash is not a very romantic person, so a date never crossed his mind.

Did Yash bring any gifts for you in the courtship phase?

Yash has never gifted me anything. Even when our kids were born, he never gifted me anything (she laughs). The bottom line is he doesn’t understand the concept of gifting.

Who said I love you first?

Yash said I love you first and proposed marriage to me in the same breath. He proposed at his home.

Who is more possessive between the two?

Yash is; I am more the protective kind.

Who is funnier between the two?

Yash is the funnier one; besides, he remembers jokes while I don’t. I just crack them and make others laugh in the course of my day-to-day conversation.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

It has to be me; I love to clean. Even if it’s 2 in the night, if I have to clean something, I will finish it, and only then will I get sleep. I love cleaning; I feel I get rejuvenated after cleaning.

Who is the more short-tempered one between the two?

It has to be Yash; he is a little short-tempered.

Would you guys fight during your courtship days?

Who doesn’t fight, everyone does; we would also fight over trivial things, now we don’t.

Who apologizes first?

I am the one who apologizes because I don’t like to drag the fight. I want peace at home; Yash doesn’t believe in saying sorry.

Did you guys face opposition when you decided to marry?

Surprisingly no, although he is from Haryana and I am from Maharashtra. We were anticipating problems when we decided to marry as we are from two different cultures. But both our parents accepted our decision to marry very whole-heartedly.

How has your relationship changed from girlfriend-boyfriend to now being husband and wife?

Nothing has changed. Then also he would make me do his work, and now also it’s the same (laughs).

Love for me is: Understanding, respect, and giving the person the confidence that you will be there for him/her whenever he/she calls you.