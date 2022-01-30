How I Met My Husband: Bhagyashree recalls her sweet love story with hubby Himalay Dassani

They have been married for more than 30 years now, and the romance of high school sweethearts Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani could inspire a fairy tale or a runaway romantic box office success. Months before the actress married her steady boyfriend, she had a huge hit, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), co-starring Salman Khan. Instead of enjoying the adulation that would make any 20-year-old girl dizzy, she bid adieu to her promising career for marriage and kids. She was unaffected by the bag full of fan mail that the postman brought to her door every day. Excerpts:

When and how did you first meet your better half?

We were together in Jamnabai School. We became friends in the ninth standard, and of course, he noticed me before I even acknowledged his presence. We were only friends in school. It was only during the farewell that I realised that I would miss him if I never saw him again.

Who played cupid?

The maths examination! He taught me maths. We would sit in the library to study. It was basically an aankhon hi aankhon mein waala pyaar. No flirting! I was very studious. At that time, 85 per cent was a big deal, and I would get that in all my subjects except maths. I got 65 per cent in Maths that year thanks to him.

Did the bell begin tolling immediately?

No way! We would battle like sworn enemies in school. He was made the monitor because he was naughty, and I would never listen to him.

What brought the ‘sworn enemies’ close to each other?

It was a silent fight. He finally befriended my best friend so that he could talk to me; I never spoke to boys in school.

What did you like about him when you first met him?

He was full of life and masti — a complete contrast to my introvert and poised persona.

Did you both exchange numbers?

There was no mobile at that time. Missed calls on the landline number conveyed ‘I miss you’.

Did you meet each other?

We met every day in college but only during the 15-minute break as I wouldn’t bunk my lectures.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

He did; he pushed the envelope.

Where did you go for the first date?

He convinced me to bunk my lectures and see a movie with him and our gang of friends. Later on, we hung out at a restaurant near our college.

Did he bring flowers on your first date?

Yes, and he still brings me flowers.

Who said I love you first?

He did despite being very shy. I made him say ‘I love you’, but I refused to reciprocate — I felt shy.

Who is more possessive between the two?

He is undoubtedly.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

He is always the life of the party while I am unstoppable when I laugh at myself and my mistakes.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

Me.

Who is more short-tempered?

Him... He is like a short fuse.

What would you fight about during your courtship?

It was always about how much time we would get to meet, and he would always want me to apologise. We went to Mithibai College. After that, we broke up for one year, during which phase Himalay went to UCLA.

Who proposed marriage?

It just happened... It’s history.

Did you face any opposition when you decided to marry?

Totally from all fronts except his parents.

How has your relationship changed after you became husband and wife?

Now, I refuse to say sorry because I am always right! (Laughs).

