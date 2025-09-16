'How Dare You Ask Me This?': Lakshmi Manchu LASHES Out At Journalist For Questioning Her Dressing At 47—VIDEO

Photo Via YouTube/Great Andhra

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daksha, was recently questioned by a journalist about her dressing style at 47, especially as a mother of a daughter. The actress didn’t hold back, responding sharply by asking if the journalist would ask the same question to actor Mahesh Babu, who is 50.

Lakshmi Manchu Slams Journalist For Questioning Her Dressing

In an interview with Great Andhra, a journalist asked Lakshmi Manchu if moving to Mumbai had influenced her dressing style. She responded by saying that she had also lived in America before moving back to Hyderabad and now Mumbai, explaining that she has worked hard to look the way she does, and it gives her the confidence to dress as she wishes.

Further, when the journalist questioned her dressing, Manchu said, "Would you ask a man the same question? How dare you! How dare you ask me that question? Would you say, Mahesh Babu, you are 50 now, why are you going shirtless? Then how do you ask a woman the same thing? People learn from what you have asked me here today. As a journalist, be more responsible in the position you take."

The journalist admitted that he wouldn't have asked a similar question to a male actor, defending himself by saying he only asked because people were commenting about it on her social media.

Lakshmi calmly pointed out that she wasn’t done answering and asked him to let her speak, adding that she knows a superstar’s wife whose career suffered after her divorce, with even film offers being withdrawn out of consideration for her ex-husband.

"She is waiting to do good work. A man will never face something like that; his life will never change. But a woman takes on so much responsibility. No one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own," added Lakshmi.