'Housefull 4' inflating box office figures? Twitter wonders how Akshay Kumar flick raked in Rs 87.78 crore

'Housefull 4' managed to rake in Rs 87.78 crores in four days of its release.
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh.
The film witnessed a start of Rs. 19.08 crores on the first day of the release at the box office . Due to the festivity, the film received a great push in terms of numbers. But, the numbers took a dip on the festive eve and recorded Rs 18.81 crores on Saturday, Rs 15.33 crores on Sunday and Rs 34.56 crores on Monday, bringing the total to Rs 87.78 crores.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his Twitter handle.
However the filmmakers are now being accused of inflating the figures of the film. Despite getting bad reviews from critics and audiences the film has been doing great at the box office. Industry analyst Sumit Kadel pointed out that the film producers might be inflating the numbers and said that Housefull 4 has only made Rs 72 crore nett. A few other Bollywood trade analysts also pointed out the same.
The Farhad Samji directorial film revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. The flick had hit the screens on October 25.
