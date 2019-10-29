'Housefull 4' inflating box office figures? Twitter wonders how Akshay Kumar flick raked in Rs 87.78 crore

'Housefull 4' managed to rake in Rs 87.78 crores in four days of its release.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh.

The film witnessed a start of Rs. 19.08 crores on the first day of the release at the box office . Due to the festivity, the film received a great push in terms of numbers. But, the numbers took a dip on the festive eve and recorded Rs 18.81 crores on Saturday, Rs 15.33 crores on Sunday and Rs 34.56 crores on Monday, bringing the total to Rs 87.78 crores.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his Twitter handle.