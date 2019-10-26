'Housefull 4' is so bad that even Taran Adarsh can't say anything nice about it

The much talked about and keenly anticipated film Housefull 4 finally hit screens. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film which features an all-star cast led by Akshay Kumar has been making headlines for a while now. However the immense promotions and hype didn't help the flick on the box office.
People are already talking about Housefull 4 being a flop. Twitterati have even called it the biggest disaster of 2019 and the worst comedy flick ever. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter on Friday and called it 'the weakest film in Housefull franchise'.
Although the movie created a huge buzz with its grand promotions and the megastar cast, Housefull4 didn't seem to match up the expectations of the audience. The movie is being called the biggest disaster of 2019.
The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh. It hit the screens on October 25, on Diwali.
