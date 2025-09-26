House Of Guinness On OTT: Know Storyline, Characters & Powerhouse Behind The Series

House Of Guinness On OTT | Photo Credit: Netflix

The highly anticipated historical series House of Guinness is created and written by Steven Knight. House of Guinness features Anthony Boyle, Louise Partridge, Fionn O'Shea, and Emily Fairn, among others, in pivotal roles. The series is based on themes of family rivalry, power, and social upheaval in 19th-century Ireland. Created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), the show focuses on the drama and conflicts within the famous Guinness brewing dynasty. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

About House of Guinness

The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "From the creator of Peaky Blinders, HOUSE OF GUINNESS is now playing. Starring Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O'Shea, and James Norton. The head of the Guinness brewery is dead. His children must navigate power, rebellion, and scandal or risk losing it all."

Plot overview

House of Guinness is a period drama that centres around the actual Guinness family in 19th-century Dublin, tracing the four grown children who take over the renowned brewery following their affluent father's passing. The series delves into their challenges in managing the business, disgraceful family secrets, power conflicts, and the social and political strains of the era, featuring confrontations between Catholics and Protestants.

Cast and characters

The series features Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Guinness, Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin Guinness, David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion, James Norton as Sean Rafferty, Jack Gleeson as Byron Hughes, Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane, Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness, Michael McElhatton as John Potter, and Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges, among others.

Powerhouse behind House of Guinness

The series is helmed by Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl. The music is composed by Ilan Eshkeri, and it is produced by Cahal Bannon and Howard Burch under the banner of Kudos and Stigma Films. The cinematography is done by Nicolai Brüel and Joe Saade.