OTT Releases This Week: From Dhadhak 2 To Marvel Zombies, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | September 26, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama film written and directed by Shazia Iqba. The film narrates the story of Neelesh, a law student from a lower caste, and Vidhi, a girl from an upper caste, who fall in love despite their contrasting social backgrounds. It is streaming on Netflix
Son of Sardaar 2 follows Jassi (Ajay Devgn) to Scotland to reconcile with his wife, only to get entangled in a chaotic situation involving a mafia conflict, a hostage crisis, and a cross-border wedding between his niece and a rival family's son. It is streaming on Netflix
Hridayapoorvam tells the story of Sandeep (Mohanlal), a man who gets a heart transplant and goes to Pune to meet the daughter of the donor during her engagement. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Twinkle Khanna and Kajol will be seen in a new talk show together, Two Much. The show will feature unfiltered and unapologetic conversations among hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, alongside various Indian celebrities. It is premiering on Amazon Prime Video
In the "Marvel Zombies" series, chaos erupts on Earth as a zombie plague, stemming from a virus in the Quantum Realm, infects the Avengers and other heroes. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Janaawar – The Beast Within centres on Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar, a police officer from a tribal background, as he probes into a string of horrific crimes in Chhand, featuring a decapitated corpse, stolen gold, and a disappearing suspect. It is streaming on ZEE5
Alice in Borderland is a Japanese suspense story centered around a young, directionless gamer named Arisu who finds himself in a deserted version of Tokyo alongside his friends. It is streaming on Netlfix
