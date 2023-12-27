TRAGIC! Hong Kong Actress Lai Suk Yin Dies By Suicide After Celebrating Christmas With Family

Popular Hong Kong actress Lai Suk Yin died by suicide on December 26. She was 47. According to several media reports, the actress was found unconscious by her son on Tuesday afternoon.

Reportedly, she attempted suicide by burning charcoal at her home in Mong Kok, a residential district in Hong Kong. Lai Suk Yin was rushed to the hospital but she did not survive. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her tragic death by suicide.

The news came as a surprise as Lai Suk Yin was seen joyfully celebrating Christmas with her family just the day before. In fact, she took to her Instagram story to share a few moments of happiness with her husband and two sons. In addition, the former actress posted a photo showcasing the spread of the festive meal and a selfie with her pet dog.

Lai Suk Yin achieved her breakthrough in the entertainment industry in 1995 when she secured the runner-up position in the Miss Asia 1995 beauty pageant. Following this, she ventured into acting and made notable appearances in films like Vampire Expert II and Young And Dangerous 3 in the year 1996.

In 1998, Lai Suk Yin married Hong Kong actor Low, and together they had two sons. However, the couple divorced in 2006. Subsequently, she tied the knot with cosmetic surgeon Angus Hui in 2007 and expanded her family with him. They have two sons together.

