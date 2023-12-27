 Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Found Dead In Car In Seoul Amid Drugs Use Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Found Dead In Car In Seoul Amid Drugs Use Case

Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Found Dead In Car In Seoul Amid Drugs Use Case

Local authorities suspect that the 48-year-old actor died by suicide, and several reports also claimed that a suicide note was recovered from his residence

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
article-image

Renowned South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead inside his car in Seoul on December 27, Wednesday. This comes in the midst of the ongoing investigation around the actor illegally consuming drugs at a nightclub.

As per reports, Sun-Kyun was allegedly found unconscious in his car by the Seoul local police, and on examination, the paramedics declared him dead.

Local authorities suspect that the 48-year-old actor died by suicide, and several reports also claimed that a suicide note was recovered from his residence, but the details of the same have not been shared with the media yet.

Sun-Kyun's family is yet to issue an official statement.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Aoora Complains Of Feeling Uncomfortable After Ayesha Khan Hugs, Kisses Him Multiple...
article-image

Lee Sun-Kyun's drugs case

Back in October, Sun-Kyun came under the public scanner after he was accused of illegally consuming drugs at a nightclub in Seoul. He was under investigation since then, and just a day before his death, the actor had vehemently denied to the authorities that he had consumed hard drugs.

He reportedly told the cops that that he did take a drug though his nose, using a straw, but he was under the impression that it was sleeping pills.

"I did not know they were drugs," he told the authorities, pleading innocence.

Read Also
Men In Black Actor Mike Nussbaum Dies Six Days Before His 100th Birthday
article-image

About Lee Sun-Kyun

Sun-Kyun had been a part of a number of hit South Korean movies, his most famous one being Parasite, which one four awards at the Oscars 2019 -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Besides, he has also been a part of films like 'Helpless', 'All About My Wife', 'A Hard Day', and the show 'Dr Brain', among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Birthday Boy Salman Khan Cuts Cake With Niece Ayat, Videos From Midnight Bash Go Viral

WATCH: Birthday Boy Salman Khan Cuts Cake With Niece Ayat, Videos From Midnight Bash Go Viral

Salman Khan Birthday: 8 Most Expensive Things Owned By The Superstar

Salman Khan Birthday: 8 Most Expensive Things Owned By The Superstar

Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Found Dead In Car In Seoul Amid Drugs Use Case

Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Found Dead In Car In Seoul Amid Drugs Use Case

Safed Actress Meera Chopra: 'My Journey Was Filled With Unhappy Films & Lot Of Money'

Safed Actress Meera Chopra: 'My Journey Was Filled With Unhappy Films & Lot Of Money'

Bigg Boss 17 Week 11 Nominations: Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan Get...

Bigg Boss 17 Week 11 Nominations: Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan Get...