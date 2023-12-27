Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Found Dead In Car In Seoul Amid Drugs Use Case

Renowned South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead inside his car in Seoul on December 27, Wednesday. This comes in the midst of the ongoing investigation around the actor illegally consuming drugs at a nightclub.

As per reports, Sun-Kyun was allegedly found unconscious in his car by the Seoul local police, and on examination, the paramedics declared him dead.

Local authorities suspect that the 48-year-old actor died by suicide, and several reports also claimed that a suicide note was recovered from his residence, but the details of the same have not been shared with the media yet.

Sun-Kyun's family is yet to issue an official statement.

Lee Sun-Kyun's drugs case

Back in October, Sun-Kyun came under the public scanner after he was accused of illegally consuming drugs at a nightclub in Seoul. He was under investigation since then, and just a day before his death, the actor had vehemently denied to the authorities that he had consumed hard drugs.

He reportedly told the cops that that he did take a drug though his nose, using a straw, but he was under the impression that it was sleeping pills.

"I did not know they were drugs," he told the authorities, pleading innocence.

About Lee Sun-Kyun

Sun-Kyun had been a part of a number of hit South Korean movies, his most famous one being Parasite, which one four awards at the Oscars 2019 -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Besides, he has also been a part of films like 'Helpless', 'All About My Wife', 'A Hard Day', and the show 'Dr Brain', among others.