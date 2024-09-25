 Honey Singh or Badshah? Guru Randhawa Weighs In On Who’s The Best Rapper
Guru Randhawa praised both artists, Honey Singh and Badshah for their contributions to Indian hip-hop.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has shared his thoughts on the long-standing debate surrounding the best rapper in the Indian music industry, Yo Yo Honey Singh or Badshah.

Guru praised both artists for their contributions to Indian hip-hop. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, he said, “Honey bhai ka apna ek world hai, Badshah bhai ka apna ek world hai. Aur dono mehenati hai, dono ne din raat ek ki hai. God has given both of them success, and both of their songs work. The only thing is Honey bhai pehele aaye hai, aur Badshah bhai badme aaye hai and both are working for a long time. Both are my favourites.”

'Comeback Nahi Ho Raha Hai': Did Badshah & Raftaar Take A Dig At Yo Yo Honey Singh? (WATCH)
article-image

However, when asked to choose, Guru leaned towards Honey Singh as he has worked with him but later concluded that both are great.

“Dono ke sath meri bohot banti hai. I have worked with Honey Singh in the song Designer and I know him better. Badshah bhai ko mein kum janta hu, I have met him at shows and events. I pray to God that both of them get all the success and they keep making songs with me," he added.

Guru Randhawa Praises Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Co-Star Saiee Manjrekar: 'I Will Always Love Her Because...
article-image

Guru's success in the music industry lends credibility to his opinion. He has established himself as a prominent voice in Punjabi music, for his hit tracks Lagdi Lahore Di, High Rated Gabru, Ishare Tere, Suit Suit, Dance Meri Rani and more.

On the work front, Guru will be next seen in the musical love story Shahkot. The film also stars Isha Talwar, Seema Kaushal, and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Rajiv Dhingra and produced by Anirudh Mohta.

