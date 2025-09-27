Homebound Box Office Collection: India's Oscar 2026 Entry, Starring Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa, Earns ₹30 Lakh On Day 1

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, had a muted start at the domestic box office. The film, which hit theatres on September 26, collected just Rs 30 lakh on its opening day in India.

The film is expected to see some growth over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday showing slight upward trends. However, the commercial returns are unlikely to be substantial, given its arthouse positioning and niche appeal.

While the numbers remain low, it is to be noted that Homebound was never designed as a box office vehicle. Instead, the project’s true triumph lies in its critical acclaim and international recognition. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year, followed by screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was met with love and appreciation from critics and cinephiles alike.

The crowning glory came when Homebound was announced as India’s official entry to Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category.

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s article Taking Amrit Home (also known as A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), Homebound narrates a moving tale of childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit. The two chase a coveted police job, a pursuit that symbolises their fight for dignity long denied by their surnames and social identity.

The Free Press Journal's review of Homebound read, "The film belongs to its lead actors. Ishaan Khatter as Shoaib Ali is effortless, bringing warmth, humour, and determination to his role. Vishal Jethwa as Chandan Kumar is equally powerful. Neeraj Ghaywan doesn't shy away from uncomfortable truths - casteism, identity-based mockery, and systemic inequality. Yet, he balances the darkness with moments of humour, love, and aspiration, ensuring the characters are not reduced to victims but are seen as whole human beings with dreams."

"Homebound is not a conventional entertainer - it lacks glamour, songs, and quick thrills. Instead, it offers something rarer: a mirror to society, a story of two friends who fight for respect while navigating the harsh realities of caste and prejudice. It is emotional, unsettling, and deeply moving," it further read.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a pivotal role.