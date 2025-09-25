Homebound Actor Vishal Jethwa Reveals He Dreamt Of Travelling Abroad: 'Like Every Other Child In Chawl, Would Get Amazed Seeing Airplane'

Actor Vishal Jethwa is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, which hits theatres on Friday, September 26. He opened up about his long-time dream of travelling abroad and added that despite being in the industry for 15 years, he never got the opportunity to travel abroad for work.

Vishal Jethwa Reveals He Dreamt of Travelling Abroad

He told PTI, "Like every other child living in a chawl, I would also get amazed by seeing a 'vimaan' (aeroplane) in the sky. It was a fascination for us. I had this dream of travelling abroad. I remember whenever one of my uncles, who lived in London, would visit us, we would think 'Oh, he is such a big man'. So I had this dream to be on a flight with my mother.'"

Vishal Shares He Made Five International Trips In Last One Year

The actor shared that while working on Maharana Pratap, he got the chance to travel by plane but missed his flight. Vishal added that thanks to Homebound, he has made five international trips in the past year, visiting London, Switzerland, Paris, Cannes, Dubai, and now Canada for TIFF. He said Homebound has brought a lot to him, both personally and as an actor.

Vishal shared that the of travelling with his mother internationally is very precious to him and it was his dream come true moment.

Vishal Jethwa On Travelling With His Mother In Business Class

"It might be normal for others to take a flight and it is easy for them. But for me it was a special moment to travel with my mom in business class. I take immense pride in this moment," he said.

Homebound had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category and was recently selected to represent India at the Oscars in the Best International Feature category.

