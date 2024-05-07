'Hollywood Copying Uorfi Javed': Netizens Compare Amelia Gray's Met Gala 2024 Dress With Actress' 'Solar System' Outfit

American model Amelia Gray Hamlin made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024 on Tuesday (IST) wearing a 'rose-filled' dress, and while she managed to impress the fashion police in the West, desi netizens pointed out that India's very own fashionista Uorfi Javed had already done it days before her.

Amelia, who marked her Met Gala debut, walked down the green-tinged carpet wearing a light-up terrarium dress by Jun Takahashi, with flowers and butterflies -- basically, an entire garden -- enclosed in it, and it was just the right look for the event's dress code, 'The Garden of Time'.

But social media users quickly pointed out how Uorfi Javed wore a similar outfit a few days back, but instead of a garden, she carried the whole universe inside her dress. A few days ago, Uorfi had shared photos and videos on social media, in which she was seen wearing a similar outfit, with lights inside.

And when the lights were turned on, the dress revealed to have the solar system and clouds inside the dramatic crinoline.

Netizens commented under Amelia's photos that Uorfi pulled off the look much better, and also stated that Hollywood was 'copying' the actress. "Uorfi's dress was best," a user commented, while another wrote, "Uorfi should have been invited to the Met Gala". "Hollywood copying our Uorfi," a fan stated.

Uorfi too liked the post on Instagram, however, she has not yet reacted to the comparison.

As the Met Gala 2024 looks went viral, netizens also stated how Uorfi should have been the one to walk down the red carpet of the fashion superbowl as she is known for her innovative sartorial choices.

A few days ago, Uorfi was seen stepping out wearing a black gown with flowers and as she posed for the paps, the flowers bloomed with butterflies fluttering out of the dress. Netizens also recalled the look and stated that it was perfect for the theme and dress code of Met Gala 2024.