 Who Is Mona Patel? Meet Met Gala 2024 Debutante Whose 'Moving Butterfly Dress' Has Gone Viral
She stunned in a nude-coloured butterfly-shaped corset gown by Iris van Herpen as she sashayed down the red carpet of Met Gala 2024

Updated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
One of the most coveted events in the world of fashion, Met Gala 2024, was held on Tuesday, and while Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani made India proud on a global stage, one Mona Patel has been grabbing eyeballs at the event for all the right reasons. Photos of her in a 'moving butterfly dress' are splashed all over the internet and netizens have already tagged it as the best look of the gala.

Mona Patel marked her Met Gala debut amidst the crème de la crème of the global fashion and entertainment industry, and within no time, she was all over the internet with netizens wondering who the fresh face was.

She stunned in a nude-coloured butterfly-shaped corset gown as she sashayed down the red carpet of Met Gala 2024, and as she posed, people noticed that the little butterflies adorning her sleeves were actually moving! Styled by the legendary Law Roach, Mona's Iris van Herpen outfit and look was perfectly in tandem with the dress code 'The Garden of Time' and the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.met

Who is Mona Patel?

Mona took the internet by storm as she presented her look at the Met Gala 2024, and netizens wondered who the debutante was who clearly stole the thunder of even the biggest names.

For those unversed, Mona Patel is an Indian fashion entrepreneur, hailing from Vadodara, Gujarat, and currently residing in the US. She reportedly moved to the States at a young age to pursue higher education at Rutgers University, and in 2003, she decided to settle there and that is when her entrepreneurial journey began.

She now runs a million-dollar empire in the US, including her non-profit venture called Couture For Care, through which she uses fashion to support meaningful causes.

The online fashion police have already declared her as the best-dressed face of the night, and some even stated that she was one of the very few who encapsulated both the theme and dress code of the Met Gala 2024 in a single look.

