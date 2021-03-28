Holi 2021: From Aparshakti Khurana to Pankaj Tripathi...actors reveal their plans, share childhood memories, and more

How I will spend Holi this year: Considering the pandemic isn’t over yet, I am planning to play an even safer Holi this year. I will be indoors catching up with family and maybe a couple of close friends. I love Indian festivals and it’s heart-breaking to not experience them to their fullest. But it’s also the need of the hour. So, yes, I have come to terms with this change for my own safety and that of others as well. Holi is incomplete without gujias. Other than that, it’s our family ritual to make pakwans such as pakoras, dahi vada/ dahi bhalla.

Favourite childhood memory: Holi celebrations during the good old childhood days were the best. My friends and I would borrow cars from our fathers and have one dholwala in each car and indulge in what Chandigarh boys do the best — giddha (popular Punjabi dance)!

Pankaj Tripathi, actor