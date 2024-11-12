Himansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In Delhi (PHOTOS)

Himanshi Kohli, who gained popularity following his Bollywood debut in Yaariyaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh, is set to tie the knot in a temple in Delhi on November 12, 2024. While details about his fiancée have not been revealed yet, the actor's wedding festivities have begun with a vibrant mehendi ceremony. Several photos from Kohli's mehendi ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing the actor joyfully dancing ahead of his intimate wedding.

One photo features him flaunting his ladylove's initials on his palm, with the letters 'HV' written on it. While 'H' stands for Himansh, the significance of 'V' remains a mystery. Dressed in a green embroidered outfit by Kunal Rawal, the celebration was attended by his close friends and family.

Check out the photos: