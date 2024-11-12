 Himansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In Delhi (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHimansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In Delhi (PHOTOS)

Himansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In Delhi (PHOTOS)

Himansh Kohli is set to tie the knot in a temple in Delhi on November 12. While details about his fiancée remain undisclosed, the actor's wedding festivities kicked off with a vibrant mehendi ceremony. Several photos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing Kohli proudly flaunting his fiance’s initials written on his palm.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

Himanshi Kohli, who gained popularity following his Bollywood debut in Yaariyaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh, is set to tie the knot in a temple in Delhi on November 12, 2024. While details about his fiancée have not been revealed yet, the actor's wedding festivities have begun with a vibrant mehendi ceremony. Several photos from Kohli's mehendi ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing the actor joyfully dancing ahead of his intimate wedding.

One photo features him flaunting his ladylove's initials on his palm, with the letters 'HV' written on it. While 'H' stands for Himansh, the significance of 'V' remains a mystery. Dressed in a green embroidered outfit by Kunal Rawal, the celebration was attended by his close friends and family.

Check out the photos:

Read Also
Yaariyan Fame Hemansh Kohli To Get Married At Delhi Temple On November 12 - Details Inside
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes At Jamaican Wedding Venue
Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes At Jamaican Wedding Venue
Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor
Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru
Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Watchers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Fanning's Horror Film Online

The Watchers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Fanning's Horror Film Online

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Chhattisgarh Lawyer Faizan Khan Arrested For Sending Threatening...

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Chhattisgarh Lawyer Faizan Khan Arrested For Sending Threatening...

'It Wasn't Due To Disappointment With Cinema': Aamir Khan Opens Up On Quitting Films, Reveals How...

'It Wasn't Due To Disappointment With Cinema': Aamir Khan Opens Up On Quitting Films, Reveals How...

'I Was Shook': Avneet Kaur On Seeing Tom Cruise Perform 'Dangerously Difficult' Stunts On Mission...

'I Was Shook': Avneet Kaur On Seeing Tom Cruise Perform 'Dangerously Difficult' Stunts On Mission...

Vikramaditya Motwane On Changing Culture Of Film Sets, Ananya Panday, His Fitness Regimen & More

Vikramaditya Motwane On Changing Culture Of Film Sets, Ananya Panday, His Fitness Regimen & More