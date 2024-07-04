 High School Musical Fame Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
High School Musical Fame Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Welcome First Child

High School Musical Fame Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Welcome First Child

Vanessa Hudgens, and Cole Tucker were recently spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital with their newborn baby

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker |

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker recently welcomed their first child. In 2020, they started dating and married in Mexico in 2023. They were recently spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital with their newborn baby. However, the duo has not yet revealed any details about the place of the birth and the baby's gender. Many pictures of the newborn baby and the mom have surfaced on the internet.

In the photos, the Musical Star Fame actress has been spotted in a wheelchair with the assistance of a nurse. Her little munchkin is in her arms, while Cole Tucker walks behind her.

article-image

Vanessa dedicated a sweet post for her husband Cole on his birthday a day ago. The actress posted photos that gave fans a peek into their passionate exchanges. Sharing the photos on social media, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. you make the world a brighter place just by being you." Cole was quick to comment and wrote, "Dad gum thank you baby."

article-image

In conversation with E! News, Vanessa talked about her journey and part of work that her kids would have a look at when they grow up. Speaking about it she stated, "I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to ensure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

On the red carpet of Oscars 2024, Vanessa Hudgens shared the news of her pregnancy. On December 2, 2023, she tied the knot with Cole Tucker in a private bohemian ceremony at Tulum, Mexico.

