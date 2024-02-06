Maharashtra Crime: New Born Baby Girl Found Abandoned At Doorsteps Of Woman's House In Thane | X

Thane: A newborn girl has been found abandoned at the doorsteps of a woman's house in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday. The 29-year-old woman told the police that while she was in the kitchen of her house at Sainath Nagar in Louis Wadi area on Sunday night, she heard cries of a child.

When she went out, she found the baby girl lying on her doorsteps, an official from Wagle Estate police station said. The woman alerted the police who reached her house and shifted the baby to the Thane Civil Hospital, he said. Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or caretaker), the official said. Efforts were on to trace the child's parents, the police said.

2 incidents in one week

The incident was reported just 4 days after a newborn baby girl, who was born two to three days ago, was found dead in the dustbin of One Avighna Park Tower in Lalbagh. Some unknown person threw this girl in the dustbin and went away. Police have registered the case and are investigating.

According to the information received from Kalachowki Police, the watchman of One Avighna Tower located in Lalbagh informed the police that a girl was lying dead in the garbage there. As soon as information about this incident was received, the police immediately reached the spot and started investigation. A police officer said that the baby was born at home and not in a hospital because her umbilical cord was not cut. In order to hide the birth of this girl, she has been thrown in the dustbin. The police officer said that all the CCTV footage around the tower is being checked to investigate this matter.

The police are investigating this matter by registering an FIR against unknown parents under Section 318(Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC.