West Bengal Shocker: 10 Newborn Babies Die In 24 Hours At Murshidabad Hospital; Probe On

Representational Image | Pixabay

Kolkata: At least 10 new born babies died in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in the last 24 hours.

According to Professor Amit Dan, Principal of Murshidabad Medical College Hospital all the babies who were having problems were shifted from SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital to Murshidabad Medical.

Doctors cite malnutrition as main cause

"All the babies who had died were malnourished and was under weight and were mostly 300 -500 pounds. It was difficult to save them as they were shifted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital from Jangipur sub-divisional hospital due to some PWD work going on there," said Dan also adding that one of the babies had a severe heart issue which could not be treated there due to lack of facility.

Dan also added a team of renowned doctors is formed to probe the incident.

Murshidabad hospital faces overcrowding problem

According to hospital sources, a sudden influx of new patients in existing overcrowded hospital was also a problem.

The state health department had also issued a statement that it will ensure that such a tragedy not happen again in the state.