Maharashtra: Five months on, Bhandara hospital that saw 10 newborn babies charred to death yet to install fire fighting system

Even after five months to the tragic fire incident at Bhandara government hospital that saw 10 newborn babies charred to death, the fire fighting system is yet to be installed. This was revealed when leader of opposition in state assembly Devendra Fadnavis paid a visit to the hospital to check its preparedness for treating the Covid-19 patients.

“I am told that the tenders for the firefighting system have been floated. But I am not convinced of this,” Fadnavis said after the visit. He, along with local BJP leaders, had a meeting with the acting civil surgeon to take stock of the preparedness in this pandemic. The delay is not acceptable in view of the most shocking incident, he said.