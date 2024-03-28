Hi Anokhi Gaath OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Shreyas Talpade's Marathi Film

The Marathi film Hi Anokhi Gaath stars Shreyas Talpade as Sriniwas and Gauri Ingawale as Aamla in the lead role. It released in theatres on March 1, 2024, and is now set to stream on OTT in March.

Where to watch Hi Anokhi Gaath

The film will release digitally on March 28, 2024. If you missed it in theatres, you can still watch it from the comfort zone of your home on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The story centres around a woman named Aamla. She wants to pursue her dream and become a great dancer. Her father forces her to marry a gentleman named Sriniwas. When Sriniwas learns that she wants to pursue her dream, he supports her and tries everything to make her feel good with him.

However, things get intense when someone in Aamla's family dies in an accident. Will Aamla, who is yet to understand the depth of love, accept Sriniwas? Or will she choose her dreams? Who will destiny favour?

Cast

Hi Anokhi Gaath stars Shreyas Talpade, Gauri Ingawale, Suhas Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sharad Ponkshe and Rishi Saxena.

About Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade makes his return to Marathi cinema after two years with Hi Anokhi Gaath. He shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "The new year begins with a new Marathi movie Zee Studios presents a new love story, 'Hi Anokhi Gaath' directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

He is an actor, film director, and producer who appears in Hindi and Marathi films. Shreyas is known for his comedy roles in movies like Golmaal Again, Golmaal 3 and many more.