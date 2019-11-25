Here's why Salman Khan wants limited promotions for 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan is coming back with third film in his action –cop franchise Dabangg next month. However this time around even though the film is slated to release in less than a month’s time, he is not going to promote it in grand scale as per the buzz.

A source says, “Salman has been promoting the film through social media, he had launched the trailer. He is busy shooting for his film Radhe: The Most Wanted Cop, so he has been juggling between this film’s shoot and his reality show Bigg Boss. But his team feels that the little they speak about the film, it will help them to arouse curiosity among his fans. But soon he will begin promotions by next week.”