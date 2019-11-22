Dabangg 3: 'Songs like Yu Karke are my USP', says Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and people are looking forward to seeing the magic of Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey all over again.

The makers today released the video of the brand new song ‘Yu Karke’ and in that, we can see Sonakshi in hot pink saree along with Dabangg Pandey.

The video that came out today is sure to be a treat to all the fans with the out and about chemistry and naughty avatar of Chulbul and his ‘sexy’ Rajjo Pandey. The fact that the song has vocals by Chulbul Pandey himself just adds to the fun. ‘Yu Karke’ is out and out a peppy number and Sonakshi is a delight to watch in this one.

Talking about this song, Sonakshi said, “After ‘Dhadang Dhang’ from Rowdy Rathore, ‘Go Go Govinda’, and ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, ‘Yu Karke’ was another song, where I could let go completely. And in all these songs, Prabhu sir is the common factor. Shooting it was a complete blast and I loved being back in my zone. This kind of song is my USP!”

Sonakshi has timed and again proved that she is one of the finest actresses that we have around. She had won many hearts in the recently released movie Mission Mangal as well and now with Dabangg 3, it is clear that she has another winner in her hands.