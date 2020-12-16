Here’s what made Deepti Naval say yes to the web series ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who was last seen in the Hollywood film, Lion, and an episode of the hit web series ‘Made in Heaven’, is all set to make a comeback. Naval, who underwent an angioplasty in October this year, will be seen in the Disney+Hotstar courtroom drama, 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'.

Speaking about her role in the web series she said, “I enjoyed working in the series because I had seen part one of ‘Criminal Justice’, and had liked it very much. It was well shot, sleek and gripping. So when they offered me the role, I agreed. And, why not... it is something I enjoyed watching so I thought it would be nice to be a part of the chapter two.”