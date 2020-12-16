Here’s what made Deepti Naval say yes to the web series ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who was last seen in the Hollywood film, Lion, and an episode of the hit web series ‘Made in Heaven’, is all set to make a comeback. Naval, who underwent an angioplasty in October this year, will be seen in the Disney+Hotstar courtroom drama, 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'.
Speaking about her role in the web series she said, “I enjoyed working in the series because I had seen part one of ‘Criminal Justice’, and had liked it very much. It was well shot, sleek and gripping. So when they offered me the role, I agreed. And, why not... it is something I enjoyed watching so I thought it would be nice to be a part of the chapter two.”
Talking about her experience of working with co-stars, she adds, “I enjoyed working in the thriller, and young actors. I also enjoyed working with Pankaj Tripathi, Shilpa Shukla, the child who played my granddaughter, Mishti Sinha, and the two directors... Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee, both are very bright.”
Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani, the ensemble cast also features actors like Kirti Kulhari, Anupriya Goenka, Shilpa Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta, Mita Vashisht, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and more. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors will stream from December 24.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)