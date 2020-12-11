The second season of 'Criminal Justice' promises to blow your mind

The second season of Criminal Justice, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, is dropping on Disney+Hotstar on Christmas eve and if the trailer is anything to go by this looks more gripping than the first season! Although the makers, Arjun Mukherjee and Rohan Sippy, choose to remain tight-lipped about the plotline, Sippy revealed, “Though the series is an adaptation of the British whodunit, we’ve vividly added original flavours making the plot even more exciting to watch. It turns out to be more of a whydunit, instead of a whodunit.”

Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka will be seen reprising their roles of Madhav Mishra and Nikhat. “I was pleasantly surprised at how well the character was received by most in the industry and the onlookers too right from season one. Madhav Mishra is armed with more shades of grey; yet is known for having a clean soul. The essence of the character is retained well even in season two,” said Tripathi.

Talking about Nikhat, Goenka said, “Taking the legacy forward in itself means a lot, because the same hasn’t been done with the British counterparts. Nikhat as a character is a lot more nuanced this season.”

Kirti Kulhari, who essays the role of the prime accused, Anuradha Chandra, said, “This is the very first time I’ve essayed a role where the dialogues are limited. The Indian film industry is the only industry that lays so much emphasis on the dialogues, and we have a special award category for the same. However, with the OTT space, we as actors can now go back to the basics of enacting a part without much use of dialogue.”

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors will also see Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta and Shilpa Shukla joining the cast. The courtroom drama will be out on December 24.