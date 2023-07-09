Hema Malini Reveals A Director Once Wanted To Remove Her Saree Pin: 'I Said Niche Gir Jayegi...'

Veteran actress-turned-politician Hema Malini is time and again seen sharing interesting anecdotes about her career and personal life with her fans and followers. Recently, Hema left everyone shocked when she revealed how a filmmaker once wanted her to take off the pin from her saree so that it would fall.

Hema made her acting debut in the 1960s and in her career spanning over five decades, she has been a part of more than 100 films. It was in 2004 that she officially joined politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party and at present, she is serving as the member of Lok Sabha from Mathura constituency.

Hema reflected on how filmmaking has evolved and become a difficult process today, and expressed that she does not think she would work in films again.

When director wanted Hema to remove her saree pin

During a recent interview, without taking names, Hema mentioned how a director had once asked her to remove her saree pin so that the pallu could fall off.

She revealed how she always had her saree's pallu fastened with a pin. "He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘saree niche gir jayegi’. They said 'That’s what we want'," recalled Hema.

She also revealed how Raj Kapoor approached her to do the film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' despite him knowing that she would never do it. She added that her mother too was a part of the conversation and she nodded her head in dismissal over Raj Kapoor's request.

Dharmendra's special note for Hema, kids

Recently, Hema and her kids Esha and Ahana were all over the news after Dharmendra seemingly apologised to them with an emotional note on Instagram.

Dharmendra celebrated the wedding of his grandson Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, with his first wife Prakash Kaur and other family members recently. However, Hema and the daughters were seen missing from the celebrations.

Post the wedding, Dharmendra shared a photo with Esha on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but," ending it with folded hands emoji.

However, Hema later stated that Dharmendra has always been for her and his daughters, and that the whole family loved him immensely.