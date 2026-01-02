'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Dev Patel | Photo Via Instagram

British actor of Indian origin Dev Patel rose to global fame after making his acting debut in Danny Boyle's 2008 Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire, in which he played Jamal Malik opposite Freida Pinto. Recently, a video of the actor went viral on social media, showing him grabbing a coffee at a cafe in Mumbai.

Fan Spots Dev Patel At Mumbai Coffee Shop

On Tuesday, December 30, an Instagram account run by two sisters, Shaizha and Ayesha (@shy_and_aysh), shared a video in which one of them tells her followers that Dev Patel is sitting right next to her at Nandan Coffee, Kala Ghoda, in Mumbai. In the clip, she says, "Casually recording like I normally do, I have no idea what to say, I wanna say hi but like...I don't wanna intrude his personal space but like what are the odds. I did say hi *off camera*."

Check out the video:

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Being in Mumbai is crazy because Wdym I sat next to Dev Patel on a random Tuesday." In the clip, Dev is seen in a casual outfit, wearing a shirt, dark blue pants, and a dark yellow cap, as he patiently waits for his coffee order.

Dev Patel Seen In Delhi

Reportedly, Dev is in Mumbai in December for his second directorial venture, The Peasant. Earlier, he was in Delhi a few weeks ago for the final set of meetings. A video also went viral showing Dev on a Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Agra, where a fan claimed he tried to hide his identity when approached.

"I went up to him to ask him if he’s here shooting for a film, but when I asked him, 'hey, are you Dev Patel?' He just blatantly said 'mmm no', that was pretty funny lol," shared the fan.

Dev Patel

On the work front, Dev was last seen in the psychological horror film Rabbit Trap, starring Rosy McEwen and Jade Croot.

In 2024, Patel made his directorial debut with Monkey Man.

The film earned a nomination at the 78th BAFTA Awards for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.