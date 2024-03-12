 VIDEO: Dev Patel Cries After Getting Standing Ovation At SXSW Premiere Of Monkey Man In Texas
VIDEO: Dev Patel Cries After Getting Standing Ovation At SXSW Premiere Of Monkey Man In Texas

Monkey Man marks Dev Patel's directorial debut; it is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Dev Patel, who gained immense popularity after starring in Danny Boyle's drama Slumdog Millionaire, made his feature directorial debut with Monkey Man.

Recently, Monkey Man had its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival in Austin, Texas, United States on March 11, 2024. He turned emotional after his film received a standing ovation from the audience.

Sharing the video, Variety wrote, "Dev Patel receives a standing ovation after a #SXSW screening of his feature directorial debut "Monkey Man."

Check out the video:

In the video, Dev was seen thanking the audience by folding his hands, later, he was seen wiping his tears.

Monkey Man also stars Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Deshpande.

Meanwhile, Monkey Man is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

Speaking of his work on the film, a few years ago, Patel stated: "I think the action genre has sometimes been abused by the system. I wanted to give it real soul, real trauma, real pain ... And I wanted to infuse it with a little bit of culture."

