Hema Malini Builds House In Mathura To Serve Her Constituency: 'I Am Born To Be One Of The Gopis Of Krishna'

Hema Malini turns showstopper with a unique concept of fashion show with Krishna at book launch titled Chal Mann Vrindavan held in Mumbai in the presence of Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Jeetendra and Ramesh Sippy along with Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Minister of Information& Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports.

Revealing an interesting incident on how she got close Braj Ki Krishna Nagri, Hema says, “Actually, not many know that ISKCON Temple authorities had asked me to perform a dance number on Meera Bhajan and it all started from there. Probably, I am born to be one of the gopis of Krishna. I always had an inclination towards learning and knowing magical/spiritual truths about lord Shri Krishna. Also, being associated with art and culture, learning dance from my early childhood days brought me closer to Lord Krishna. I also visited all the temples that stand tall in Mathura.”

Adding further how she was offered to contest from Mathura, she shares, “I was surprised that I didn’t receive an offer from BJP to join politics, the people of Mathura wanted me to represent them from their constituency. I presume this was all god made opportunities and I am happy that I have completed two tenures representing the people and bring on smiles on their faces by making Braj place to live in. I am open to contest from Mathura the third time also, if i get a chance from my party BJP.”

Hema Malini elaborates the motivation behind publishing of 'Chal Mann Vrindavan', she tells, ”I always say film is my career; dance is my devotion and dedication. And being a politician is my sincere service to society. Through the release of this book Chal Mann Vrindavan, it is a prestigious act to preserve the spiritual history, rich cultural heritage of Braj Nagri which will be remembered for 100 years to come. Every page depicts the importance of temples, festivals food which is the most pivotal part of Brajwasis.”

Many are unaware that the Dream Girl owns a bungalow in Braj constituency. “Yes recently, I have made a residential house for myself so that 24×7, I can be available in lending proper service to the people of my constituency,” she explains.

On a parting note, she requests Brajwasis and people from all over the country to not only keep their city clean but also send a message on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. “We should keep eco-friendly Ganeshas. I have been keeping eco-friendly Ganesha for many years now. This will enrich our environment,” she concludes.