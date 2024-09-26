 Hellbound Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Hellbound Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Hellbound is a South Korean series which is directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by Kim Yeon-ho

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Hellbound Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Hellbound is a dark fantasy film starring Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hyun-joo in the lead roles. The second season of the series is set to release on OTT in October 2024 and it will also premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival in the same month.

When and where to watch Hellbound Season 2?

The K-drama is set to release on October 25, 2024. It is available on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "A Resurrection. Hellbound again. Season 2 premieres October 25! #GeekedWeek."

Plot

The series focuses on Jung Jin-soo, who creates a new religious group called the New Truth Society. He claims that the mysterious occurrences are divine judgments for sinners. As fear spreads, the religious group gains power and promotes its agenda of moral absolutism. At the same time, a group of intelligent questions the legitimacy and tries to uncover the truth behind the supernatural events. The series unfolds what happens next.

Cast and production of Hellbound Season 2

The cast of the series includes Yoo Ah-in and Kim Sung-cheol, Park Sang-hoon as young Jeong Jin-soo, Kim Hyun-joo as Min Hye-jin, an attorney, Yang Ik-june as Jin Kyeong-hoon, Won Jin-ah as Song So-hyun, Park Jeong-min as Bae Young-jae, Kim Do-yoon as Lee Dong-wook and Kim Shin-rok as Park Jeong-ja, among others.

Hellbound is directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by Kim Yeon-ho under Climax Studio. Byun Bong-sun has done the cinematography and Kim Dong-wook has composed the music.

