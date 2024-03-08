Heart Beat OTT Release Date: Know All About Platform, Cast & Plot

Still Image From Heart Beat |

Heart Beat series will be premiered online on March 8, 2024. Deepak Sundarrajan has directed the series. The Tamil series is set in the medical drama genre. It introduces many fresh faces.

Where to watch Heart Beat

The series Heart Beat will be accessible on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing the promo of the film, the makers wrote, "Heart" in saththam Pekka ready laguna." which means, "Get prepared to hear the sound of the heart".

Plot

The show sheds light on a familiar storyline as a new trainee doctor, Reena, joins a hospital, deals with personal issues, and finds her love along the way. The story of Heart Beat was inspired by the American show Grey's Anatomy.

Trailer

The trailer of Heart Beat introduces Reena played by Deepa Balu who works in RK hospital. It shows how Reena manages to adjust herself in a big and bustling hospital. She arrives late on the first day of her job and the show begins from there. The video also show Deepa's Reena getting in trouble with the doctors within the hospital. A blend of romance and drama promises much fun and entertainment.

Cast

The cast includes Anumol, Yogalakshmi, Thapa, Deepa Balu, Charukesh, Jayarao, Giri Dwarakesh, Devishree, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Diyansh, Smile Selva, Riya, Saravanan Rajavel, Sabaresh, Sarvhaa, Padine Kumar, Guru Lakshman, Krishnan, among others.

The synopsis of Heart Beat states that RK Hospital is a beacon of hope and healing; however, the doctors are resilient even when they have to deal with medical challenges. Sabaresh handled the cinematography of Heart Beat, and it was produced under the banner of Tele Factory.