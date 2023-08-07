'He Won't Lose His Destiny': Rakesh Roshan On 'What If Hrithik Goes Bald' Like Him

Rakesh Roshan is known not just for his directorial prowess but also for his sharp wit. Recently, he offered a memorable response to a question that had a hint of humour and a dose of wisdom.

During an interview, the filmmaker shared an anecdote where he was asked about the future scenario if his son, Hrithik Roshan, were to lose his hair, just like his father. Rakesh Roshan's response showcases his quick thinking and insightful perspective.

RAKESH ROSHAN RECALLS JOURNALIST'S QUESTION TO HIM

The incident, Rakesh Roshan revealed, took place during a conversation with a journalist from Pinkvilla.

As he recounted, the journalist remarked, "Aapke baal nahi hai aapke bete ke bhi udd jaayenge, phir kya karega" (You have no hair, your son will also lose his hair, what will he do then)? This comment wasn't the first of its kind for the Roshan family, as Rakesh humorously noted, "Ye baalon ka kissa humari family mein arson se hai (This debate over hair has been going on for a long time now in the family)."

However, Rakesh Roshan's response to this query was nothing short of brilliant. He calmly stated that even if Hrithik were to lose his hair, his destiny wouldn't be affected. "Even if he loses his hair, he won't lose his destiny."

THE FATHER-SUN DUO IS CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF KOI MIL GAYA

Amidst these intriguing anecdotes, the Roshans are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic film 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

The movie has made a triumphant return to cinemas, allowing fans to relive their nostalgic memories. Interestingly, Rakesh Roshan recently shared that when he was making the film, he had doubts about its success, fearing it might risk Hrithik's career, especially since his previous movie 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' hadn't fared well.

This isn't the only behind-the-scenes glimpse Rakesh Roshan has offered recently. He also disclosed that he had consulted two esteemed filmmakers, Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, regarding the ending of 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

